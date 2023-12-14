GTA 6 Price: Take-Two Interactive CEO Shares Some Insight Into Game’s Pricing

With Take-Two Interactive CEO hinting at the possibility of AI integration, there is a strong chance of GTA 6 being made available to fans at a premium price tag!

A couple of days back, the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 was launched officially by Rockstar Games. While the trailer left most fans impressed, it also intensified the discussions taking place around GTA 6. Since Rockstar has not given any clarity on when the game will be released, fans have been trying to get some details on its launch date. Another thing pertaining to the game that everybody is discussing is the GTA 6 price.

In the last few years, the pricing of video games has increased significantly. While it is quite natural to see the prices of games going up with time, the way their pricing has shot up has left everybody surprised.

A major reason behind the pricing of gaming titles increasing is that the process of developing games has become much more expensive than it used to be. Technology is growing at a rapid pace and integrating advanced technological elements in games results in gaming companies putting in more money in their development process.

Since GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of the present times, fans expect GTA 6 price to be on the higher side. While some fans wish for the game to be available at a moderate price, there are many who feel Rockstar would price the game higher to make good profits. As it is the most awaited game at the moment, gaming experts believe that fans would be willing to purchase it at a premium price as well.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who was attending the Paley International Council Summit, stated that the usage of artificial intelligence or AI in games like GTA 6 would play an important role in enhancing their quality. He also made it clear that AI integration would not really bring down the cost of developing these games.

While the gaming industry has been quite excited about AI and the various ways in which it could be integrated into video games, some of the early experiments in this direction have not proved to be fruitful. Recently, The Finals was criticized for featuring AI-generated voice acting. This served as a reminder of the fact that fans are not very forgiving and gaming companies ought to be careful while implementing AI in their games.

While Rockstar has not dropped any hints about the pricing of GTA 6, there is a good possibility of the game being priced on the higher side because of AI integration. Whether the usage of this new-age technology will enhance the game or not is something that remains to be seen.