Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Update to Result in the Arrival of New Warlord

In a few days, Call of Duty: MW3 players will get the opportunity to explore another Warlord in the game.

From January 17, the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 shall feature a new warlord named Dokkaaebi. The arrival of this warlord is one of the components of the Season 1 Reloaded update for the game. This update will mark the arrival of a plethora of new content in different modes.

While fans have spoken about some issues they have faced with Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies, the fact remains that it is greatly revered by players who have been appreciative of its open-ended structure, well-drawn-out contracts, elaborate missions and all the tasks they have been given the opportunity to participate in and complete.

One of the many interesting features of the mode that players took note of upon its release was the Legacy Warlord. Players get the opportunity to hunt down this dynamic enemy and get access to special rewards along with getting the chance to finish a story mission. The Legacy Fortress in the Zombies map had kept the Legacy Warlord in a secretive manner. To get inside the Legacy Fortress, players were required to participate in a battle and emerge triumphant in it.

Players will be able to find Dokkaebi, the new Warlord, at the top of a skyscraper based in Zaravan City. The Warlord can be found inside a fortress that would be guarded by a plethora of automated defenses like drones, turrets, and a Wheelson. After making their way through these defenses, players would be required to get rid of Dokkaebi. As described by Call of Duty officially, Dokkaebi is a South Korean soldier who happens to be an integral part of the evil faction Terminus Outcomes.

At the moment, there is no clarity on whether one can bring down Dokkaebi as a solo player or one would require the support of a squad. A section of the fans is concerned about Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies putting a lot of emphasis on squads and the game getting uninteresting for solo players. As has been the case with Legacy Warlord, solo players would be required to use certain strategies to move ahead in the game.

It is important to note here that the game features a bunch of other challenging bosses in the form of Red Worm. Though some of these bosses do not operate as Warlords, taking them down would lead to players getting a lot of lucrative rewards.