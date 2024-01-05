GTA 6 Fans Believe The Release Date Will Be Announced Soon

GTA 6 fans are hopeful that a formal announcement about the release date of the game will be made after the next quarterly review meeting of Take-Two Interactive.

After the launch of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, discussions around the release date have intensified. Though Rockstar Games has not dropped any hint about the release date of the much-awaited game, there is a good possibility of the game getting launched in spring 2025. The latest financial report of Take-Two Interactive has played an important role in substantiating this information.

Also Read: GTA 6: In-Game Story Could Span Across 35-40 Hours

Recently, GTA fans stumbled upon the dates for the next quarterly review meetings scheduled by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company. Though Take-Two Interactive is not directly involved in the development process of GTA 6, it would know when the game is scheduled to be released. Since every dollar earned by GTA 6 will go to the accounts of Take-Two Interactive, it has to keep a tab on its development process.

According to the information fans have accumulated, the next quarterly review meeting of Take-Two Interactive will take place on 4 February 2024. Around this time, fans believe, the gaming studio will confirm a release date or window for GTA 6.

Also Read: GTA 6 Fans Want a GTA Inspired Game Set In London

After having a look at the trailer, most fans have arrived at the conclusion that the much-awaited game is nearing its completion stage. Since the gameplay looked polished and the open world came across as being highly realistic, fans are expecting the game to be ready for a release soon.

A large number of fans believe that GTA 6 will release sometime between February and April. While many were of the opinion that the game would get a launch in the month of January, that seems unlikely now.