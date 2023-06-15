GTA 6 Release Date: Here’s When Players Will Finally Get To Play It

There has been a lot of speculation around the GTA 6 release date. We might have finally got some relevant information on it!

The GTA franchise, arguably, has been one of the biggest franchises to have come out of the gaming industry. Though there’s no official GTA 6 release date yet, when Rockstar Games finally shared a confirmation about the sixth iteration of the GTA franchise being developed last year, fans got extremely excited and started looking forward to all that the new game will offer.

GTA 5 has sold more than 200 million copies across the world in a decade and there is a lot that fans expect from GTA 6. As and when it releases, everybody is quite sure about the fact that it will register record sales. However, when that day will come is something most people didn’t know. Till today.

Recently, Take-Two Interactive shared its financial report. In this particular, there was a certain section that attracted a lot of eyeballs. Take-Two Interactive has stated that 2025 will be a “highly anticipated” year for it. The video game holding company has plans to release multiple titles that it believes will “set new industry standards”.

Through its upcoming games, the company hopes to earn $8 billion in net bookings and more than $1 billion in unrestricted adjusted operating cash flow. In the year 2026, the company expects its operating performance to be higher.

Rockstar has largely stayed quiet on GTA 6 so far. While last year’s leaks offered us some information on GTA 6, fans didn’t get any clarity on the game. If we go through the financial report released by Take-Two and read between the lines, it would be quite safe to assume that the much-awaited game will release in the fiscal year of 2025, which goes from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

GTA 6 may release between April 2024 – March 2025 pic.twitter.com/oKwCAhvXww — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 17, 2023

There is a good chance of the game releasing during the holiday season of 2024. A large number of games, in the past, had opted for this release window. However, if the game suffers from a delay, it could come out during the spring season or a few months down the line.