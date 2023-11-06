GTA 6: Reports Suggest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Might Not Be The Only Consoles It’ll Be On

If recent reports turn out to be true, fans will get to play GTA 6 on some of the consoles that release in the near future!

For a long time, one kept coming across reports suggesting that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S models. It was stated that the game, which would feature advanced mechanics and high-end graphics, would not be compatible with the older gaming consoles. This news came as a rude shock to those who did not own new-gen consoles. With slightly older consoles at their disposal, they felt disappointed about the fact that they would not be able to try out GTA 6.

Recently emerged reports suggest that the rumors about GTA 6 being available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S might not be true after all. As per the reports, a GTA 6 launch will take place during the fiscal year 2025 which kickstarts in the month of April next year. These reports also state that the game would be playable on PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X Pro. This, of course, is being stated after making the assumption that these consoles would be launched before the game arrives.

Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, was recently asked whether he believes that a set of new hardware would be launched before the end of the console generation. This, of course, would have a direct implication on GTA 6 launch. While replying to this question, Zelnick there is a possibility of this happening but also asserted that this would not have much of an impact on their business. Zelnick’s statement also made it quite clear that the company was ready to develop the kind of games that would be compatible with hardware that would be released in the near future.

As per recent leaks, a ‘souped-up’ version of PlayStation 5 could be launched next year. The leaks also state that an upgraded version of the Xbox series could also be out in the near future. If these consoles are released in the next couple of months, there is a very strong possibility of GTA 6 being playable on them.