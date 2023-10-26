GTA 6: Here’s The Kind of Gameplay Mechanics Players Can Expect In The Game

The rumored gameplay mechanics of the game indicate GTA 6 is the most exciting game in the GTA franchise so far!

In the last couple of days, one came across several reports suggesting that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon. Some of the reports have also stated that the game could be launched towards the end of 2024 or early 2025. As per the reports, the graphics and other elements associated with the game will result in it becoming the most talked about game of recent times.

Rockstar Games, in its official capacity, hasn’t shared any relevant information or updates about GTA 6 so far. However, a major leak that took place last year offered a glimpse into an early build of the game. The leaked material was from an early development phase of the game and much of the content that one saw might not feature in the final game. That being said, the leaked content made all those fans happy who had been waiting anxiously to get some update on the game.

As per recent leaks, GTA 6 could be armed with new mechanics that will add a lot of value to the gameplay. One of the most interesting aspects of GTA 6 is said to be the enhanced cover mechanics which would enable players to go to the other room while being in cover.

Reports also state that Jasion and Lucia, the two protagonists in the game, would be in possession of loot bags that can be utilized to store a large amount of cash and gold after engaging in heists. Using the new mechanics, players would also be able to revive themselves after being hit aggressively by something or someone. There would also be an option to engage in self-suicide.

There are also talks about the game having a feature similar to that of the Eagle Eye system which one comes across in Red Dead Redemption 2. This feature would give players the opportunity to highlight items like jewelry, security cameras and safes, among others. In the game, players will also have the ability to engage with NPCs.

Players can also look forward to the inclusion of a health system similar to the one found in RDR 2. This particular health system keeps track of the abilities of the characters and how they are influenced by the food they are consuming. It would give the player an idea about the amount of food their character needs to have to operate optimally.