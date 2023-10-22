GTA 6 Graphics Teased in the New Showcase

A new fan-made mod has offered some solace who had been wanting to get some idea about the graphics in GTA 6.

Since Rockstar Games has refrained from sharing any major updates or information about Grand Theft Auto 6, fans have been constantly wondering as to what the game will offer. What everybody wants to know about is what the graphics of the game will look like. Being the sixth game in the GTA franchise, fans expect it to be a visual spectacle.

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks offered a glimpse into an early build of the game. While it gave fans some idea about how the game could look like, a lot could change by the time GTA 6 arrives. Now, a realistic mod for GTA 5 is teasing fans about the kind of graphics fans can expect to see in the game.

It must be, of course, kept in mind the mod features a fan’s interpretation of the visuals in the game. While it does familiarize one with the expectations fans have from the game, the graphics in the game could turn out to be quite different. However, there is also a chance that somebody from Rockstar sees this, and tells the team about it and this could lead to the visuals in the game being similar to the kind shown here.

Since Rockstar is not sharing any updates about the game, fans are relying on rumors and unverified information to form an idea about the game in their head. Another thing they are relying on is their own imagination.

Those who have had a look at this aforementioned GTA 5 mod have found it to be very impressive. While some have said good things about its visual aesthetics, some have praised the imagination and skills of those who have put it together.