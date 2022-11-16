GTA Movie With Eminem: Rockstar Games Might Have Let Go Of An Opportunity!

While one knows about countless games that have been spawned out of popular movies, sometimes a game also serves as the base for a film but it’s not the case with Rockstar because it didn’t want a GTA movie.

Given the popularity and theme of the Grand Theft Auto series, fans have long hoped for a film (or a bunch of films) to be made on it. While that hasn’t happened as yet, there have been instances when there was a possibility of a GTA film being made.

Kirk Ewing, a prominent gaming insider who also happens to be close to Rockstar Games founders Sam and Dan Houser, recently spilled the beans on a GTA movie deal that didn’t materialize. According to Ewing, the two founders were offered a sum of $5 million for the rights to a feature film that would have starred popular rapper Eminem and been directed by Tony Scott.

While doing an interview with Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game, a popular BBC podcast, Ewing stated that Sam Houser spoke to the agent and informed them that the company is ‘not interested’ in this particular deal. Ewing further stated that the brothers were contemplating a movie tie-in around the time GTA 3 was released.

GTA 3 had released way back in 2001 on PlayStation 2 and is considered to be one of the most important games in the series. The reason behind the game being described as such is because of the fact that many of the elements used in it were also incorporated in the GTA games that were launched subsequently. Interestingly, 2001 was also the year in which Eminem launched his Marshall Mathers LP which broke several records.

With this deal falling through, there is no clarity on when one would get to see a GTA movie on the big screen. The GTA series, apart from being a very successful gaming franchise, has also been declared one of the most profitable entities to have been launched in the entertainment sector. Apart from fans, Rockstar Games, too, has been interested in churning out a bunch of things from it. A GTA movie should happen when Rockstar finds a studio that offers them a deal they like and approve of.