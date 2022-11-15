Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Progression System Creates Complexities For Players

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched in the year 2007, it almost brought in a revolution in the gaming industry.

The game boasted of unique features like killstreaks and custom loadouts, the game set a new benchmark for online first-person shooter games. Since the release of that particular game, as many as 15 games have been launched in this franchise. Each of these games has introduced a few interesting elements to the game and helped this franchise become more popular.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has brought in some changes that have made the game a little challenging for players. Apart from removing a few perks and altering the minimap, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has also brought about significant changes in the weapon progression system. Though some of the earlier games released in the Call of Duty franchise had changed a few things in the weapon system, none of the games had altered its structure. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, however, has tweaked it and that has resulted in fans suffering from certain difficulties.

In the earlier released Call of Duty games, players would be able to unlock a weapon after reaching a particular rank. After the weapon gets unlocked, players will have the opportunity to use it in different matches. This process was quite simple and worked for most players.

What Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has done now is that it has brought in a weapon ‘Platform’. Many weapons in Modern Warfare 2 share a common Platform. The M4 assault rifle, for instance, uses the same Platform as the FTAC Recon and M16. You must remember that every platform features its unique progression tree. In order to unlock a weapon on a particular tree, players will have to get the starting weapon available on that platform to reach a certain rank. Players will unlock a wide range of attachments that will be compatible with all the weapons on that platform.

When you read about it, you get the impression that the new weapon progression system is not very complicated. However, when you use it, you realize how convoluted it really is. If you wish to unlock all the under barrel attachments associated with just one weapon, you have to work towards increasing the level of every single weapon present in the game. Many players have complained that this new system is too complex and demanding.