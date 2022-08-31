Grand Theft Auto 6 Becoming Inclusive Doesn’t Sit Well With Fans

Different kinds of rumors have been floating around Grand Theft Auto 6 for a while.

One of the most prominent rumors has been about the game featuring a playable female character. While there were some who welcomes this news, there were many who didn’t approve of this ‘inclusive’ decision taken by Rockstar Games.

A large number of GTA fans took to social media to express their displeasure with this decision. Many of them were of the opinion that Rockstar Games was desperately trying to project itself as ‘woke’ or ‘pro-feminism’ through this move.

As per a report published by Jason Schreier from Bloomberg, a Latina woman will be showcased as one of the primary characters in GTA 6. According to the report, this particular woman will be one half of a pair of characters that will be based on real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

The report has further stated that Rockstar Games is working towards ensuring that GTA 6 has the kind of humor that doesn’t offend anybody. In the past, some of the GTA games had been criticized for featuring jokes that were transphobic or sexist in nature.

Rockstar seems to have made a conscious decision to be sensitive towards marginalized communities. As and when GTA 6 is released, one will get a better idea of the kind of steps the publisher has taken to sanitize the game and make it accessible for every group or community.

Rockstar’s decision to introduce a prominent female character in GTA 6 must have been driven by the kind of criticism it received in the past. However, as it turns out, many of the fans are not too pleased with this decision. It would be interesting to see whether Rockstar takes this recent criticism into account and