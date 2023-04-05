GTA Online Bug Helps Players Make Unlimited Money

Another new bug in GTA Online has come to the fore which gives players the opportunity to make some moolah.

On March 14, 2023, Rockstar Games fixed the bug with the GTA Online Arena Dupe by rolling out a background update. Now, the players have stumbled upon a new method to use this loophole to their advantage and earn millions of dollars through it.

Since money glitches are quite common in GTA Online, there have been several debates on them. While some players rejoice at the emergence of these glitches, there are many who feel they affect the spirit of the game adversely.

This particular glitch enables GTA Online players using devices like Xbox One, Xbox Series XIS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 to make a lot of money by exploiting the Area Workshop glitch. The approach this time around, however, is a little different.

SkyPs4Gamer, a prominent gaming YouTuber, posted a video on April 1, 2023, with the title ‘Fastest GTA 5 Online Solo Money Glitch – Car Duplication Glitch 1.66!’.Through this video, the YouTuber showed players how they can take advantage of the Arena car dupe glitch by using it correctly.

The video states that one needs to assume ownership of the Arena Workshop in GTA Online and then, keep the vehicles you wish to duplicate and put up for sale. The YouTuber also recommended the use of Weeny Issi Classic or Annis Elegy RH8 and steer clear of supercars as it gets difficult to sell them off.

After doing this, one needs to buy and keep the PegassiFCR 1000 bike in the Arena Workshop. You have to then get on the bike and customize it using the D-pad. You should, ideally, opt for the Upgrade: Benny’s Original Motor Works option. After this, you will be shown a list. From that list, you should choose the FCR 1000 custom option. After you confirm the upgrade selection, you have to press the PlayStation button on the controller. Xbox users, on the other hand, are required to go to the in-game pause menu.