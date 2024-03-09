GTA Online Free Car by Rockstar Games – How to Get?

You can get an in-game car in GTA Online at zero cost by just following a few simple steps!

GTA Online has been known for giving freebies to players. If getting your hands on a GTA Online free car was your dream, you have a chance to fulfill it now. GTA Online players now have the opportunity to procure a car in the game without paying anything.

Last year, in December, Rockstar Games put up a banner on their website informing gamers about the date and time at which the GTA 6 trailer would come out. Once the trailer came out, a link to it was included in the banner. The trailer, as we know, came out in December. Now, a free offer related to GTA Online has been put up in the place of this banner.

The text on the banner reads, “Get a free Sports Car in GTA Online”. When you click on it, you get directed to a page featuring details pertaining to this offer. When you go through the details on this page, you realize all GTA Online players have the opportunity to stake their claim on an Obey 8F Drafter for free. This particular vehicle, which is being offered by Legendary Motorsport, has been priced at $718,000.

While this offer is interesting, players must remember that it has been put up for a limited period. While this offer has been activated since March 7th, it remains valid till March 18th, 11:59 ET. Players can see a CLAIM NOW button on the freebie webpage. They can activate this deal simply by hitting this button. To redeem this offer, players would be required to sign in through their Rockstar Games account between March 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET and April 3rd at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The support page of Rockstar Games has also listed the steps players need to follow to claim the GTA Online free car. First, the player has to sign in to GTA Online using their Rockstar Games account. Then, they need to open their in-game phone. After that, they need to select ‘Internet’. The next step involves clicking on ‘Travel and Transportation’ and then opting for the official website of Legendary Motorsport. Then, they have to select ‘2 DOORS’. After that, they must work towards locating and selecting Obey 8F Drafter. After choosing their preferred color, they can select order.