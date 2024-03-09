Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Battery Certified in Safety Korea; Live Image Leaked

The battery model number of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has been spotted on South Korea’s Safety Korea certification site.

The certification number is YU10505-24003 and it was certified on 29 February, 2024. The model number that has been certified is EB-BR630ABY. The company that has manufactured the battery is China’s EVE Energy Co., Ltd. A live image of the battery has been uploaded to the certification but it doesn’t reveal any information about the specs of the battery.

Last week, online reports pointed out that Samsung has been working on two new earbuds and will be releasing them later this year. These earbuds are Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. The model numbers of these buds were reported as SM-R530 and SM-R630 respectively.

This battery model number (EB-BR630ABY) has been spotted for the first time in Safety Korea or any certification for that matter. And we haven’t seen the battery model for SM-R530 yet! Since these are in the works, we have no other information to share regarding these earbuds and have to wait for more certifications and information to emerge.

Galaxy Buds Devices

Samsung has been releasing one or two Buds devices every year ever since it first launched the Galaxy Buds in March 2019. It launched Galaxy Buds Plus and Buds Live in 2020. A year later, it launched Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2. In 2022, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and last year, we saw Galaxy Buds FE. Unlike the last two years which saw only one earbuds released, the year 2024 is most likely to see two new devices, namely Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

Release Date

Since Samsung didn’t launch the earbuds in January during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, we can expect Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro to be launched later this year in July. That is when Samsung has planned to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 devices at the Unpacked event scheduled to be held in Paris.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live