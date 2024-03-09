Realme 12x 5G (RMX3997) Moniker Spotted; RMX3851 and RMX3910 Spotted in Multiple Certifications

We have spotted three new Realme smartphones in various certifications and one of them includes Realme 12x 5G.

Let’s check about each of these devices and the certifications they have bagged.

Realme 12x 5G

We know that the Realme 12 series already has 4 smartphones including Realme 12, 12+, 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. What seems to be the 5th smartphone in this lineup is the Realme 12x 5G. We have spotted this moniker on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, along with its model number RMX3997. It supports the latest Bluetooth version 5.3.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G, 9 Pro+ 5G, and 11x 5G Entitled for Realme UI 5.0 Early Access

This presence of Realme 12x 5G is not surprising as the company released the Realme 11x 5G smartphone last year as part of its 11 series lineup. RMX3997 has already appeared in India’s BIS and TUV Rhineland certifications. While the BIS site doesn’t reveal any details, TUV certification has confirmed that the phone will have a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Realme RMX3851

Our team was the first to spot the appearance of Realme RMX3851 in the Geekbench’s database a couple of weeks ago. This is likely to be the first Realme smartphone to come with the new Snapdragon SM8635 chipset. It had a RAM capacity of 16GB and Android 14 OS.

Also Read: Unknown Realme RMX3851 with Snapdragon SM8635 Spotted on Geekbench

While it has already appeared in Eurasia’s EEC certification, the model number has now appeared in Indonesia’s TKDN certification website too. The listing confirmed that it supports 5G connectivity.

Realme RMX3910

Realme RMX3910 smartphone too has bagged both TUV Rhineland certification as well as Indonesia’s TKDN certification. While the battery capacity was revealed as 5000 mAh, the charging speed was found to be 45W. The TKDN listing didn’t reveal the 5G bands so this could be a 4G-only smartphone but we have to wait for more reports to emerge to confirm this.