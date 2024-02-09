3 GTA Online Money Hacks Every Player Should Be Aware Of

Using any of these GTA Online money hacks skillfully will help players make a solid amount of in-game money!

Money has been one of the driving factors for most people trying out Grand Theft Auto Online. A plethora of in-game items are available in the game, and you need a good amount of cash to get your hands on them. Having a decent amount of cash at your disposal also enables you to engage in adventurous missions, heists and set up lucrative businesses. The smart players are aware of the GTA Online money hacks and use them to stack some cash and make the game more fun for themselves.

Here is a list of some of the most exciting GTA Online money hacks that you can try out:

Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs can be best described as freelance missions that players get to participate in after getting done with the Welcome to the Troupe, which happens to be the first story mission in The First Dose DLC. Here, players are required to call Dax using their in-game smartphone and then, click on the Request Work option. Dax will call back the player in a while and give them the responsibility to undertake one of the five Fooligan Jobs that have been listed.

This is one of the tasks in GTA Online which does not require any investment from the players’ end. Because of this reason, a large number of players give it a shot. If you play your cards well and use this hack smartly, you can make as much as $50,000.

Tow Truck Service

GTA Online Tow Truck Service missions happen to be an integral component of the Salvage Yard business. In order to unlock these missions, players will have to invest in the Tow Truck upgrade during or post purchasing the business from Maze Bank Foreclosures. These missions can be launched while one is inside the Tow Truck. Towing a map-marked vehicle back to the Salvage Yard is an important part of the mission.

By executing this money hack, players stand the opportunity to make anywhere between $40,000 and $60,000. Players must remember that they stand to win a reward only after the towed vehicle is retrieved. While this activity usually consumes 96 minutes, getting the Staff Upgrade installed will help ensure it takes just about 48 minutes.

The VIP Contract

Those who have played GTA Online in the past would be well aware of the Celebrity Solutions Agency establishment. It is often referred to as one of the most robust businesses in the game. The VIP Contract happens to be an important part of it. To get this particular job unlocked, players are required to purchase an Agency and get through one Security Contract. Depending on the difficulty level, a player stands to make anywhere between $31,000 and $70,000 from this activity.

The VIP contract comprises a variety of story missions. One can try out this hack multiple number of times but with breaks in between. Some of the missions have been made mandatory only in the first playthrough.