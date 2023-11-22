GTA Vice City Was Designed As a GTA 3 Mission Pack

The Rockstar Games team had different plans for the game which was released shortly after the launch of GTA 3!

As soon as Grand Theft Auto 3 was launched on 22 October 2001, it received a grand reception from fans and the gaming community. The two games in the series, after all, had turned out to be massively successful and fans expected GTA 3 to top both of them in every aspect. GTA 3 was set in Liberty City, which happened to be a fictionalized version of New York City and featured Claude as the silent protagonist. Players were required to have a third-person perspective while playing the game and had the opportunity to carry out their explorations using a vehicle or by foot.

The humungous success achieved by GTA 3 paved the way for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The action-adventure game was put together by Rockstar North and was based in Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami. The game traced the journey of the dreaded mobster Tommy Vercetti after being released from the prison. Upon its release, many thought GTA Vice City was designed as a standalone game. However, that was not the case.

As confirmed by Obbe Vermeji, who served as the technical director on Rockstar North at one point in time, GTA Vice City was designed as a mission pack for GTA 3. Vermeji made this confirmation through his blog. He further stated that the game featured most of the codes used in GTA 3. While designing GTA Vice City, the team was focused on putting together a new city offering players several new elements including exciting missions.

As per Vermeji, the artists and level designers opted for the GTA 3 code base till the time the programmers were ready to make alterations to the code. The former technical director also shared that working on GTA Vice City was a much more stressful experience than putting together GTA 3. The reason behind this was the fact that GTA 3 had proved to be a huge success and the team was feeling the pressure to deliver a game that turned out to be better.