Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition To Be Launched In December

Fans are concerned about the release plans for the game causing restrictions in its accessibility.

For a long time, fans had been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 to be getting a wide physical release. That is finally happening now. Along with the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 shall be getting a physical release on current-generation hardware. Fans can witness it being launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC on December 5.

Fans having access to a PlayStation or PC, however, are disappointed about the fact that the full game won’t be available on the disc. CD Projekt Red has clarified that the PC and PS5 releases of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition shall feature a digital download code for Phantom Liberty. Xbox players, on the other hand, will get the opportunity to own the game on a disc. This decision, as fans have already pointed out, will limit the game’s reach to a certain extent.

Marcin Momot, a global community director at CDPR, confirmed that the game will be on the “disc on Xbox”. As confirmed by the global community director, the game will be downloadable on PC and will have a code included on PS5. At the moment, there is no clarity on whether players will have the opportunity to download Version 2.0 separately.

The upcoming current gen release of #Cyberpunk2077 will not come with the DLC on the physical medium! After the biggest fraud and deception in gaming history that was the initial console release, you had one job for this one, @CDPROJEKTRED. Yet, you taint your own redemption. https://t.co/RkxFf8793D pic.twitter.com/guFFKKEOR8 — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) November 21, 2023

This particular move to release the Ultimate Edition without including all the content on the disc for PC or PS5 users is being criticized by the gaming community. Many fans are also of the opinion that the game should not be referred to as the Ultimate Edition if a player is required to download additional material in order to complete the game.

Once the game is re-released on December 5, one will get a clearer idea about how the entire thing has been planned out. There is a good chance of Xbox players getting the game on multiple discs. If a player is not interested in the semi-digital physical release, they can get their hands on the digital Ultimate Edition.