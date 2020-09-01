Here’s What We Think the Redacted Guru’s New Name Means for the Sims 4

Understanding the best-kept secrets of the world of the Sims 4 is no easy task unless you are a simmer yourself and has been in the community for long.

The Sim Gurus who are part of the development is often directly in touch with their fans which allows them to send teaser messages directly on their Twitter feed.

The Sims 4 team was there at the Gamescom 2020 which took place last week. They surprised the entire crowd, virtually with their announcement of a dedicated Star Wars pack. For the first time, players will be able to customize their homes using a long list of items inspired by the Star Wars universe. They will also be able to participate in a single-player storyline according to the trailer and few sources which is pretty much welcome addition to the game. It has been stagnant with no big changes for a long time and this should do it.

Redacted Change of Title Amidst Big Expectations

The term redacted is very familiar among the Sims community. If you have not been part of this crowd ever, it may sound completely alien and that is okay. The word is very similar to something like it’s smoking and there is possibly an update in the near future. According to the latest update, Guru Frost who is one of the popular Sim Gurus among long time followers has changed his name to “Redacted” which indicates that something is brewing in the team.

In the past, the same person changed his name to Yarn Guru Frost which indicated that the Nifty Knitting pack is next. However, the word Redacted is considered more generic and it is difficult to guess what kind of stuff pack they have been working on. Besides, a large launch with the Star Wars DLC pack has already been announced in the Gamescom 2020 event.

Based on his previous history and the term redacted, a YouTuber named Iron Seagull commented that Sim Guru Frost is looking forward to making his decision. He is unclear whether it is the dark or the light side. The Sims 4 received the Eco Lifestyle pack last year and something as good as that one may also get launched in the following days.

Meanwhile, if you can’t wait for any more announcements, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu definitely adds a new flavor to the familiar Sims 4 game. It should keep players busy for a couple of weeks after which we will have more big launches scheduled for the end of this year.