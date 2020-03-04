HMD Global Captain America Spotted on Geekbench; Could Be Nokia 5.2

The mysterious HMD Global Captain America phone has paid its visit to Geekbench.

In February, reliable tipster Evan Blass had shared some live shots of a Nokia phone codenamed as Captain America. Rumors surrounding the smartphone had claimed that it could be the Nokia 5.2 smartphone. The Geekbench listing has revealed some of its key specs.

The HMD Global Captain America phone has scored 313 in the Geekbench 5’s single-core test. It recorded a score of 1419 in the multi-core test. The listing states that the phone is fueled by a Qualcomm octa-core processor that works with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The SoC is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The smartphone is loaded with Android 10 OS.

Live shots of the alleged Nokia 5.2 phone that is codenamed as Captain America revealed that it is equipped with a waterdrop notch screen and its rear side is fitted with a round-shaped camera module that includes as many as four cameras with an LED flash in the center. The rear shell of the phone appears to be made out of polycarbonate material. A fingerprint scanner can be seen below the quad cameras.

Rumors have it that the Nokia 5.2 features a 6.2-inch LCD display and it is fueled by Snapdragon 632 chipset. It is said to be featuring a front camera of 8-megapixel. The phone may come equipped with a battery of 3,300mAh capacity. The handset is expected to hit the market in two versions such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 Gb storage. It is likely to be priced at 169 euros in the European markets.

HMD Global was expected to announce it alongside other phones like Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 4.3 and more at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 which got canceled due to CODVID-19 outbreak. Today, the company confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on March 19 to announce devices.