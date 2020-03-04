Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (SM-A7160) Bags CCC Certification in China with 25W Charger

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with model number SM-A7160 has been found listed at the 3C authority of China.

Past reports had revealed the Galaxy A71 5G will be debuting in South Korea. However, its 3C appearance is a good hint that China will be also receiving the smartphone.

The appearance of SM-A7160 in the CCC website has revealed that it will ship with EP-TA800 charger in China. The charger supports 25W fast charging. There is no other information on the specifications of the smartphone on the 3C listing of the smartphone.



The SM-A7160 phone is a 5G version of the Galaxy A71 phone that was unveiled in December 2019 in Vietnam. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. It revealed that the phone is fueled by the Exynos 980 5G-capable chipset which powers the Vivo X30 and X30 Pro phones that were announced at the end of 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Geekbench listing further revealed that it is equipped with 8 GB of RAM. The phone was found to be loaded with Android 10 OS. Apart from 3C and Geekbench appearance, the handset has also been spotted at other certification platforms like Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. The phone was found to be equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. These appearances suggest that the Galaxy A71 5G may go official as early as this month.

The Galaxy A71 5G may look like its 4G sibling. Hence, it may arrive with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device could be equipped with a quad camera setup on its back. It is advisable to wait for further leaks to know more about the device. Apart from Galaxy A71 5G, the company is also rumored to be working on the 5G version of Galaxy A51.