Vivo 1933 with Snapdragon 710, 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS Benchmarked on Geekbench

A new Vivo phone with model number Vivo 1933 has been benchmarked on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 chipset and 8GB RAM.

The same model was also spotted at the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which indicates that India will be one of the markets that will be receiving this mysterious phone. As usual, the Geekbench appearance has revealed some details on its processor, RAM and OS.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Geekbench Listing Appears Ahead of Launch

The Geekbench 4 tests reveal that the Vivo 1933 smartphone scored 1947 in the single-core test. The handset reached a score of 6138 in the multi-core test. The Vivo V1933 smartphone runs on the latest Android 10 OS. The listing states that the Vivo 1933 is fueled by the Snapdragon 710 mobile platform with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS onboard.

The mid-range Vivo Z5x phone that debuted in June 2019 in China was also equipped with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The 2018-dated SoC will be again seen on a new Vivo phone. India did not receive the Vivo Z5x smartphone. There could be a possibility that the Vivo 1933 could be Vivo Z5x for India. It is advisable to wait for further reports to know the exact identity of the Vivo 1933 phone.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A31 Geekbench Listing Appears; Launch Seems Imminent

Vivo Z5x Specifications

The Vivo Z5x has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 710 powered phone is available in China in 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants and storage models such as 64 GB and 128 GB.

The rear side of the Vivo Z5x features a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. It has a frontal shooter of 16-megapixel. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through USB-C.