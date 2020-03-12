Realme RMX2021 with 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC and Android 10 Spotted on Geekbench

Realme RMX2021 is the latest phone to have appeared on Geekbench after we saw Realme RMX2063 and Realme RMX2040 (Realme 6i) just yesterday.

As always, the Geekbench has confirmed the processor, RAM and OS that the phone will ship with. The phone is seen to be powered by MediaTek Helio P23 processor which is denoted by MT6763V/CE. It has 4GB RAM and Android 10 as the operating system.

These details indicate that Realme RMX2021 phone is probably going to be a mid-range offering from the company and will be priced sub-$200 range. The processor is a very old one and it was released way back in August 2017. No other Realme phone has had this processor fit in it. This also leads us to question the authenticity of the processor mentioned in this listing.

However, the recently released HTC Wildfire R70 smartphone had this processor in it so Realme could be planning for a new mid-range or entry level ‘Lite’ smartphone and this could be one among them. The same phone RMX2021 had already appeared recently on Russia’s EEC website as well and the exact identity of the phone is currently unknown.

Other Upcoming Realme Phones

Two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX2040 and RMX2063 had appeared on Geekbench yesterday. We already know that RMX2040 belongs to Realme 6i smartphone. This Geekbench 5 listing confirmed that the phone will have 4GB RAM, Android 10 OS and MediaTek Helio G70 as its processor. This phone had also appeared on US’s FCC website which confirmed the presence of 5000 mAh battery and 48MP rear camera present.

The other Geekbench 5 listing of RMX2063 revealed that it belongs to a top-end smartphone with premium specs that include 8GB RAM and what looks like Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the clock speed of the octa core processor. The only other information revealed from this listing is the codename “atoll” mentioned in the motherboard field.

Featured Image: Realme 6i from FCC