Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro Leaked Chipset Details Hint At Premium Qualcomm Processors

Huawei has added the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro to the 200 series from its sub-brand Honor along with the Honor 200 Lite which was officially revealed by the manufacturer last week.

A recent leak from China gives an insight into the possible chipsets in these smartphones. According to this leak, the Honor 200 is slated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SOC while the Honor 200 Pro is expected to house the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Other Specifications

According to earlier leaks and/or rumors, both the 200 series phones will sport quad-curved OLED screens featuring 1.5K resolution. The same tipster who hinted about the chipsets has claimed that their rear camera setup will show a massive change.

Also Read: Honor Magic V2 (VER-N49) TDRA Certified; Honor X9b Teased in India

There will be a primary camera with OIS and a variable aperture plus a telephoto lens. Another leaker Teme has added that the Pro variant will encompass two selfie cameras encased in a pill-shaped cutout.

3C Certification

Honor has managed to get two of its smartphones with the monikers ELP-AN00 and ELI-AN00 listed on the 3C website after their approval by the authority. These are likely to be the Honor 200 and 200 Pro although it is unclear how the monikers have been mapped to the handsets. The 3C listing hints that the Honor 200 as well as the Honor 200 Pro will in all probability depict 100 W fast charging support.

Both these smartphones are likely to make their debut sometime this month although the exact time is unclear at this moment. It is also yet to be known where exactly these smartphones will make their debut. The Honor 200 Lite made its entry in Europe. However, it is possible that the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will first arrive in China and may have a global release later on.