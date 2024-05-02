Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Rumored to Launch in India Next Month; Specs Under Wraps

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently launched the Civi 4 Pro as an exclusive Chinese market release.

It was rumored at that time the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro smartphone would arrive in India later as Xiaomi 14 Lite. This news was followed by another report which stated that the handset will make its presence felt in India along with the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Also Read: Xiaomi Civi 4 (24031PN0DC) and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro (24018RPACC) Receive Certifications in China

The most recent information received from leaker kackrz through the popular X platform confirms this statement. However, a third report by yabhishekhd indicates that the manufacturer’s Xiaomi 14 SE will be launched in India in June and that it may be a rebranded Civi4 Pro. This has now triggered confusion as to what the rebranded Civi 4 Pro would be called.

Specifications

Details of the rebranded Civi 4 Pro are yet to be known apart from the information given by yabhishekhd that the handset would be priced at less than INR 50,000.

The original Civi 4 Pro features a C8 OLED 6.55-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits brightness, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the handset sports 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB storage, and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Also Read: Xiaomi Civi 4 and Redmi Note 13 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset

On the back, the smartphone has a triple camera setup comprising a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset relies on a 32 MP front camera. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro draws its power from a 4700 mAh battery with 67 W fast charging support.

It remains to be seen how much of the original specifications Xiaomi will retain in its rebranded smartphone.