Honor Magic V2 (VER-N49) TDRA Certified; Honor X9b Teased in India

The upcoming HonorMagic V2 foldable phone has been listed on the TDRA certification database.

The smartphone Honor X9b is expected to launch in India in April 2024.

Magic V2 listed on the TDRA database

Before the launch, Honor Magic V2 has been featured in the database of the TDRA certification authority. The database reveals the phone’s model number -“VER-N49” and the equipment registration number is “ER27585/24”. Moreover, the corresponding listing classifies the device as a mobile phone. The validity of the certification is up to 11th January 2027.

Magic V2 has formerly made an appearance on Singapore’s IMDA database, TUV website and Google Play Supported Devices list. Moreover, the phone was unveiled internationally at the IFA 2023 Event organized in Berlin, Germany.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications

Honor Magic V2 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) processor, Adreno 740 GPU, and Android 13-powered MagicOS 7.2. The device has a triple camera setup (50MP + 20MP + 50MP) and a 16MP front camera.

The built-in 5000 mAh battery supports 66W wired fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The available color variants are Black, Silk Black, Gold, and Silk Purple. The RAM and storage options are 16GB and 256GB/512GB/1TB respectively.

Honor X9b India Launch Imminent

The teasers from the Indian head MadhavSheth have revealed the unboxing video of the upcoming Honor X9b. The phone was already launched in other markets last year in the month of October.

Guess the phone! Join me for an exclusive firsthand experience.

The one with the most reposts and tagged friends wins it. pic.twitter.com/7i0mDrGJ4Q — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 12, 2024

The mid-range smartphone boasts a huge circular camera island at the rear. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 256GB of internal storage, up to 12GB RAM, Android 13 OS-powered Magic UI 7.2 custom skin, and a 5,800mAh battery (supports 35W fast charging).

Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display offers 1.5K resolution. It has a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The device supports GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, 5G connectivity, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.