OPPO PEFM00 TENAA Images, Specs Emerge, Could be Rebranded OPPO A15s for China

The OPPO PEFM00 smartphone was seen at the 3C certification platform of China last month. The handset has also bagged approval from the TENAA authority, which indicates that it may debut soon in China. The key specifications and images that have surfaced at TENAA suggest that it could be a rebranded version of the OPPO A15s low-budget phone that was announced in China in December last year.

The OPPO PEFM00 smartphone’s TENAA appearance reveals that it has a waterdrop notch display of 6.52 inches. A volume rocker and a power button are available on the right edge of the PEFM00 phone.

The rear panel of the phone has a fingerprint reader and a square-shaped camera housing. The latter seems to be housing three cameras and an LED flash. The handset measures 164 x 75.4 x 7.9mm. The TENAA listing also revealed that the device runs on Android 10 OS and it has a 4,100mAh rated battery.

It is known through its 3C listing that it is a 4G phone that may come with support for 10W charging. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone had revealed that it has 4 GB of RAM and an Helio P35 chipset.

The dimensions, specifications, and images seem to match with the OPPO A15s smartphone. Probably, the handset may arrive with a different name in China.

OPPO A15s Specifications

The OPPO A15s has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen that produces a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. It is driven by Helio P35 SoC and 4 GB of RAM. The handset is available in India in 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. For photography, it has an 8-mgeapixel front camera and a triple camera setup that comprises of a main camera of 13-megapixel, a macro camera of 2-megapixel, and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel.