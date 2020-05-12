Honor X10 Pricing Leak Reveals 2,299 Yuan Starting Price

The Honor X10 will go official in China on May 20. Some rumors have claimed that the Honor X10 Pro smartphone may also go official alongside it.

A leaked photo that shows the pricing of the different variants of the Honor X10 has surfaced on Weibo. As can be seen in the image, the base model of Honor X10 has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at 2,299 yuan ($324). The next model has 6 GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128 GB and it costs 2,599 yuan ($368).

The third variant has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is priced at 2,899 yuan ($409). The top model has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has a price tag of 3,199 yuan ($451). The leak also mentions some of the key specs of the phone such as features like Kirin 820 5G chipset, support dual-mode 5G, and 9 major bands and a 40-megapixel RYYB high-sensitivity photography lens.

Readers are advised to digest the pricing leak with a grain of salt as there is no confirmation on the authenticity of the leak. The Honor X10 5G is expected to debut as the cheapest 5G smartphone from the brand. The new pricing leak contradicts a recent leak that claimed that the Honor X10 could be coming with a starting price of 1,799 Yuan ($253).

Honor X10 Specifications

The Honor X10’s TENAA appearance revealed that it has a 6.63-inch IPS LCD notch-less screen and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter. The rear side of the phone has a 40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The phone houses a 4,200mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and it has a side-facing fingerprint reader.