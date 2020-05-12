Redmi 9 (M2004J19G) Bags FCC Certification; Reveals Key Details

The upcoming Redmi 9 moniker and its M2004J19G model number of were recently found listed on Xiaomi’s RF exposure page.

The phone was recently spotted at the database of 3C certification body of China through which it was revealed that it could be coming with a 10W charger. The smartphone has been also certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). These certifications have revealed that Redmi 9 is heading to markets like China and Europe. Now, the phone has also been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also Read: Vivo V1986A 5G Phone Bags 3C Certification; Could it be iQOO Z1?

Redmi 9 Specs from FCC

The FCC certification reveals that the phone will come preinstalled with MIUI 11. The custom skin will be probably placed on the Android 10 OS. The handset does not carry support for 4G connectivity. The handset has a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity. This indicates that the handset could be housing a battery with a typical capacity of 5,020mAh.

The FCC listing does not reveal the full dimensions of the phone; however, the diagonal measurement has been mentioned as 174mm which is equal to 6.8 inches for the screen size. Hence, there is a possibility that the phone could be housing a display of around 6.5 inches. The Redmi 9 supports dual-band Wi-Fi.

It is speculated that the Xiaomi Merlin phone that had appeared on Geekbench in March could be the Redmi 9 smartphone. The handset was spotted with Helio G70 chipset. The handset is also speculated to be equipped with a quad camera setup on its rear.

Also Read: Honor X10 Pricing Leak Reveals 2,299 Yuan Starting Price

Release Date of Redmi 9

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date of the Redmi 9 series. Probably, the handset could be accompanied by Redmi 9A phone. Some reports have claimed that these devices may launch as Redmi 10 in the Chinese markets. Speaking of China, Redmi is expected to announce a Dimensity 800 powered 5G phone. The handset is expected to arrive as the cheapest 5G smartphone from the brand. Rumors have it that it could be called Redmi K30i 5G.