Vivo V1986A 5G Phone Bags 3C Certification; Could it be iQOO Z1?

A new phone with model number Vivo V1986A has received approval from the 3C authority of China.

The model number has been spotted for the first time because of which its identity is not known yet. The 5G-ready device is expected to arrive as a high-end or flagship phone.

The Vivo V1986A 3C certification reveals that it could be coming with a charger that will offer maximum charging speeds of up to 44W fast charging. Vivo had recently launched the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone with a 44W fast charging. There are a couple of iQOO branded phones from the company that came with 44W fast chargers such as iQOO, iQOO Pro, iQOO Pro 5G and iQOO Neo3 5G.

There is a possibility that the Vivo V1986A could be an iQOO device. Yesterday, MediaTek announced the Dimensity 1000+ chipset and it revealed that an upcoming iQOO phone. And earlier today, a Chinese tipster revealed the device could be debuting as iQOO Z1. At present, there is no information available on the specifications of the iQOO Z1. The handset is expected to soon surface on TENAA with its entire specifications.

Apart from the iQOO Z1, the Chinese manufacturer has a mysterious phone with V2012A model number waiting in the pipeline to go official. The handset was recently spotted at Geekbench with key specs. It is speculated that the phone could be coming with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 10 OS.

The identity of the V2012A phone is also under the wraps. It is speculated that this device could end up as a global version of the Vivo Z6 5G that is currently available only in China. Hopefully, more details of the V2012A phone will appear in the near future.