Honor X50 Pro 5G Specs Leaked; Honor Magic 6 Series and Magic OS 8.0 Release Date Revealed

Honor X50 Pro 5G, along with the Honor Magic 6 series, will be launched during the event scheduled on Jan 10-11, 2024.

A New Poster Teased the Specifications of Honor X50 Pro 5G

In addition to confirming the launch date of the Honor Magic 6 Series, the brand has also revealed the specifications of the forthcoming Honor X50 Pro 5G smartphone through a new poster. The poster shows the smartphone’s design and also confirms some of its hardware specifications.

The leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor, a 1.5K curved display (implemented with certification for eye protection), and a 5800 mAh battery. The leaks indicate that it could support up to 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM. Moreover, the poster shows that the smartphone will be available in two color options – black and green. The smartphone’s rear side will feature a circular camera unit comprising a few cameras along with an LED flash.

Since it belongs to the same Honor X50 series, it is expected to boast a similar design concept to the circular camera unit. The appearance of the smartphone on the 3C certification confirms that it will have up to 35W fast wired charging support. NFC support will be available.

Magic OS 8.0 and Honor Magic 6 Series Launch Date Out

Recently, Honor revealed a new poster to officially validate the launch event scheduled on 10th January 2024 and 11th January 2024. The reports indicate that the Magic 6 lineup will incorporate devices like the Magic 6 Porsche Design, the Magic 6, and the Magic 6 Pro.

The Magic 6 series will operate on the newest Magic OS 8.0 UI and will contain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The brand hasn’t disclosed any other information regarding the Magic 6 series yet. So, it is anticipated to release the new teasers in the upcoming days to acknowledge the prominent features of the Magic OS 8.0 and the Magic 6 lineup.