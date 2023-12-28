Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Specifications Leaked

Samsung fans and tech enthusiasts are enthusiastically waiting for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event that is going to happen on 17th January 2024, at 11:30 P.M. IST.

The event will unveil the long-awaited Galaxy S24 Series which will be implemented with the advanced AI-driven technology. The leaks began to surface as we moved closer to the official launch. More leaks are expected to be launched as we approach nearer to the launch. The image of the camera modules used for this upcoming phone seems to have been disclosed from a manufacturing facility.

The leaks emerging from reliable sources like Twitter blogger Chun and Evan Blass provide us insights about the camera improvements on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The leak suggests that the phone will have a model number SM-G928U.

When compared to the earlier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra module, the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a periscope telephoto lens. The camera module will replace the 10x telephoto camera (10MP resolution) with an impressive 5x telephoto lens (50MP resolution).

According to the recent leak regarding the phone’s specifications, it will have a 200MP rear sensor with a 10MP telephoto lens (3x), a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The zoom sensor offers optical zoom levels namely 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x. A considerable reduction is noted in the telephoto lens’ size. This aspect indicates a focus on adopting a more compact design.

The support for stunning 50MP mode will allow users to take photos at 6120 x 8160 resolution in 5 times telephoto. This feature will guarantee an outstanding level of detail in the captured photos. Moreover, this film’s resolution is anticipated to be remarkably robust.

Overall, the impending upgrades in the camera system of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra imply a focus on upgraded zoom capabilities, cutting-edge AI features, and higher resolution. It’s improbable that there would be another Samsung device that could match the camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.