Renders of Honor Magic 6 Pro and Magic 6 Porsche Design Spotted Online

Honor will soon release the smartphones of the Magic 6 series in China. The brand will also begin releasing the Porsche Design editions of this series.

It acknowledged the chipset of Honor Magic 6 Pro chipset at the Snapdragon Summit event. In addition to China, the brand is also expected to release these smartphones in the international markets.

Also Read: Huawei Nova 12 Series, Honor 90 GT, X50 GT and Honor Tablet 9 Release Dates Confirmed

Recently, Honor CEO affirmed its partnership with Porsche Design for the forthcoming smartphones of the Honor Magic 6 series. The upcoming smartphones of this series will incorporate phones like Magic 6 Ultimate, Magic 6, and Magic 6 Pro. A tipster on Weibo has disclosed the renders of the Honor Magic 6’s Porsche edition.

Honor Magic 6 Porsche Design Renders

According to the renders, the Magic 6 Porsche Design will boast a dichromatic (black and red colors) leather gloss on the rear. The labeling of Honor Porsche Design is available upright on the phone’s lower portion. The phone’s top portion shows the round camera island and the red leather gloss. Moreover, the phone will have triple rear cameras located horizontally with an LED flash under the sensors. The phone’s right side will have the volume rockers and the power button.

Anticipated Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro phone’s 3C certification disclosed the 100W wired fast charging support. Also, the certification discloses the 5G connectivity support. The phone will operate on Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0. The brand has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace 3 Specs Leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.78-inch 1.5K Display, 100W Charging

According to Tipster Digital Chat Station, the Magic 6 Pro will come with a 1-inch primary sensor. The 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary sensor’s size will be 1/1.3-inch. The phone will include OIS support too. It is also expected to have a 160MP periscope telephoto sensor.