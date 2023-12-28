Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy F23 and Galaxy A24 Get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update

Recently, the Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update has been rolled out to Samsung devices like Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro, Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy F23 and Galaxy A24.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Receives One UI 6.0 Update in India

Samsung has already released the stable Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US and Europe. The brand has now confirmed to roll out this update to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones available in India. The update’s firmware version is F926BXXU5GWL1 and the download size is approx. 2.42GB. The update supports the latest December 2023 security patch.

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Gets One UI 6.0 Update

Samsung has rolled out the Android 14 update to the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. Through this update, this rugged tablet will attain several new features and design enhancements. The update’s firmware version is T636BXXU4CWL5 and the download size is 2GB. It supports the latest security patch. This software update will likely be available in several countries in the coming days. You can download this update in the Settings app of your Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Galaxy A13 5G Gets One UI 6.0 (Android 14) Update

Recently, the One UI 6 update has been rolled out to the Galaxy A13 5G. The LTE variant of the Galaxy A13 doesn’t seem to be receiving the update. Considering the time taken for the LTE Galaxy A14 to receive the One UI 6 update after the 5G version, Galaxy A13 will get the update in a few weeks. The Galaxy A13 5G received the Android 14 update a few weeks after Samsung officially released the Galaxy A15.

Galaxy F23 5G Receives Stable Android 14-based One UI 6 Update in India

The stable Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update is now released for the Galaxy F23 5G available in India. The corresponding firmware version is E236BXXU5DWL2 and the download size is 488.12MB. This latest update incorporates the December 2023 security patch.

Galaxy A24 Gets Android 14 Update in Asia

The Android 14 update is now rolled out for the Galaxy A24 available in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tunisia. Its firmware version is A245FXXU3BWL1 and the download size is 2.16GB.