Realme 6 (RMX2001) Gets Certified after Realme 6i and Realme 6 Pro

Realme ‘s upcoming series includes at least three phones namely Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6 with model number RMX2001 has bagged certification in Singapore’s IMDA website. On the same website, Realme 6 Pro with model number RMX2061 was certified and a couple of weeks ago, Realme 6i with model number RMX2040 was certified too.

So far, three phones in the Realme 6 series have appeared in various certifications. The Singapore website doesn’t confirm anything else other than the model name and the moniker.

Other Certifications for Realme 6 Trio

Of late, the phones have been getting various certifications. RMX2040, which is the Realme 6i was the first among the three phones confirmed via certification listings. Till date, this phone has been approved in Russia’s EEC, India’s BIS, Indonesia’s TKDN and Thailand’s NBTC websites.

Next, RMX2001, which is now known to be Realme 6, has already been approved by Russia’s EEC, Indonesia’s TKDN and US FCC websites. In the FCC listing, a few specs of the phone were revealed. This includes the dimensions, weight and battery specs of the phone. The dimensions of the phone are 162.1 x 74.8 x 9.6mm and weighs 191 grams. The phone will come with a battery that has 4300 mAh capacity. Leaked live images fo the phone showed that it has a punch-hole type display.

Lastly, RMX2061 is the Realme 6 Pro phone which has already been approved by India’s BIS and Indonesia’s TKDN website. Today, the same phone has also been approved by Thailand’s NBTC website.

From the various approvals obtained by the phone, it’s clear that the Realme 6 series phones will be launched in most of the Asian countries where Realme has aggressively snatched the market share from its competitors. The phones are expected to come with quad rear camera setup as has been the norm with most of the phones these days. The processor can be expected to be Snapdragon 7xx series or similar performing chipset from MediaTek.