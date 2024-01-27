Huawei P70 Art Rear Camera Sensors Tipped Months Before Launch

Huawei is planning to release the Huawei P70 series this year by the end of March or during the first half of April.

Huawei P70 series will have three devices namely Huawei P70, Huawei P70 Pro and Huawei P70 Art. There have been quite a few rumors and leaks about this series since the start of this year.

Digital Chat Station, a renowned leaker, has posted an update on Weibo, revealing the camera specifications of one of the phones in the P70 series – Huawei P70 Art. According to him, the phone will have a triple rear camera.

The primary sensor will be 50MP IMX989, which is the main camera sensor. The next one will be a 50MP sensor for ultra-wide captures. Apart from this, there will be another 50MP sensor, which is for periscope telephoto lens. This will offer 4x zoom.

The same leaker, DCS, had recently leaked the rear panel of the P70 Art smartphone. He also shared that the phone will have a 1.5K display resolution, a 6.7-inch screen size, and thin bezels. Based on the leaked rear image, we can expect the phone to have dual speakers offering good sound clarity. The phone’s battery capacity is expected to be 5000 mAh or slightly higher than that.

Please note that all these are just rumored specs and none of this is confirmed till now. The phone’s model numbers have not been revealed yet and have not appeared on any of the certification websites across the globe. When they start appearing, we can confirm the specs one by one. So stay tuned for more updates in the coming days and don’t forget, we’ll cover most of those updates here on our site. Keep following us for more such news.