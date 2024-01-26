GTA Trilogy Results In Boosting Gaming Downloads At Netflix

Adding the popular gaming trilogy of GTA to its library has proved to be a sound business decision for Netflix.

Since 2021, Netflix has been exploring the world of gaming. Over the last few years, it added a bunch of games to its roster to attract gaming enthusiasts and expand its subscriber base. Apart from licensing out games from different studios, the streaming service also developed a bunch of original gaming titles and introduced them to their subscribers.

Also Read: GTA 6 Map: Community Mapping Project Leads To Map Size Getting Bigger

Encouraged by the kind of response it received from gamers, Netflix started adding gaming titles to its library regularly. Last year, in December, Netflix added a bunch of games from the GTA franchise to its library. These games were Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Since the GTA trilogy has a huge fanbase, adding these games resulted in the subscriber base of the streaming service getting boosted almost immediately.

This week, Netflix informed its shareholders that making the GTA trilogy on the platform has proved to be one of its best decisions in recent years. According to a report, the GTA trilogy has registered millions of downloads in a short span of time. While GTA: Vice City has been downloaded more than 4 million downloads, GTA 3 has registered close to 2.4 million downloads.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix stated that the company’s engagement rate in the gaming segment tripled in 2023. This is, no doubt, a huge achievement for a company that started exploring the gaming space just a while back. As per the official letter, GTA trilogy has proved to be the company’s most successful launch if one takes installs and engagement into account. Going by the response received by the GTA trilogy on Netflix, one expects the streaming platform to make many more popular gaming titles available to its subscribers.

Also Read: New GTA 6 Leak Indicates Return of a Feature From San Andreas

In the recent past, one has seen Netflix exploring different segments and categories. Recently, Netflix made a formal announcement about getting into a deal with WWE Raw that is valued at $5 billion and one that shall remain valid for a period of ten years. This will lead to the platform exploring live sports streaming for the first time.