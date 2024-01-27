Huawei Nova Y72 Launched Globally and it’s the Rebranded Enjoy 70

Huawei’s South African website has listed that the new smartphone, Huawei Nova Y72, is “coming soon”.

Based on the specs listed on the page and comparing the specs and looks of the phone with the recently launched Enjoy 70 smartphone, it’s obvious that Huawei Nova Y72 is nothing but the rebranded Enjoy 70. Huawei Enjoy 70 was released in China in December last year.

Also Read: Huawei P70 with Kirin 9000S Chipset to Launch Soon

Nova Y72 Specs

Huawei Nova Y72 comes with a 6.75-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9 with 260 PPI. The phone is powered by a Kirin 710A chipset and runs on Harmony OS. Kirin 710A is an octa-core chipset that has four Cortex-A73 cores clocking at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocking at 1.7GHz. It’s coupled with a Mali G51 MP4 graphics processing unit. The chipset supports only 4G connectivity.

Also Read: Huawei P70 Art Rear Camera Sensors Tipped Months Before Launch

The design of the phone includes a rectangular camera setup at the back, a U-style notch in the front display housing the sensor, and an ‘X’ button that’s useful for quick access to apps.

It has dual rear camera sensors namely a 50MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera has an 8MP sensor. Both sensors support capturing 1080p videos at 30fps. There’s a loudspeaker but no headphone jack and the phone comes with USB Type-C charging.

Also Read: Huawei P70 Phone Renders and Design Leak Reveal Interesting Details

The battery capacity is 6000 mAh and the phone supports fast charging of up to 22.5W. The color variants that the phone will be launched in are Green and Black. The pricing works out to be $265.

Huawei Nova Y72 comes with a storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB of RAM. Whether it will also have a 12GB RAM variant like Enjoy 70 will be known only when the official launch happens. The release date of the Huawei Nova Y72 is expected sometime in February.