Huawei Phones with Model Numbers MOT-TL00 and MED-AL00 3C Certified

Huawei MOT-TL00 and MED-AL00 are the mysterious new Huawei phones that have appeared on the database of China’s 3C regulatory body.

The exact identities of these phones are currently under the wraps. The 3C listings of both phones reveal that they are upcoming budget-friendly phones from the Chinese manufacturer.

The MOT-TL00 Huawei phone’s 3C listing states that it will ship with a charger that has a model number of HW-050200C02. The charger only supports 5V/2A charging which indicates that the MOT-TL00 could be entry-level phone with 10W charging support.

The MED-AL00 Huawei smartphone has been spotted with the above mentioned charger at 3C. This phone also supports 10W charging. Hence, MOT-TL00 and MED-AL00 are the upcoming budget-friendly phones from Huawei for the year 2020. Hopefully, both phones will appear on the database of TENAA with full specifications in the coming days.

While the aforementioned budget phones from Huawei are coming, the company is also gearing up to launch the P40 series of flagship phones. The series reportedly includes three devices such as P40, P40 Pro and P40 Lite. Rumors have it that the P40 Lite will be a re-branded version of Huawei Nova 6 SE that had recently gone official in China.

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro phones were previously expected to go official by the end of March. However, a recent tweet from leakster @Teme from Twitter has revealed that the P40 and P40 may get an early launch. It is speculated that the Chinese firm may announce the P40 series around a week after the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 that will be held between Feb 24 and Feb 27. Hence, there is a possibility that the P40 duo may make break cover by the first week of March.