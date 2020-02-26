Huawei MED-AL00 Geekbench Appearance Reveals MediaTek Helio P35, 4GB RAM and Android 10

The forthcoming Huawei MED-AL00 has appeared on Geekbench today. It appears that the company could be testing its performance before making it official.

The Huawei MED-AL00 was previously spotted at 3C and TENAA in January. The exact name of the device is not known yet. The Geekbench appearance of the MED-AL00 phone revealed that it is running on Android 10 and it is equipped with 4 GB of RAM.

The processor that fuels the device is mentioned as MediaTek MT6765V chipset with 2.3GHz octa-core processor. It is the Helio P35 chipset that powers the likes of Huawei Y6s, OPPO A8, Vivo V17 and so on. In the single-core test, the device scored 864 points and it recorded 4356 in the multi-core test.

The 3C listing of the Huawei MED-AL00 phone had revealed that it is a 4G phone that may come with support for 10W charging. The above specs that have found from Geekbench and its 3C appearance suggest that the Huawei MED-AL00 is a mid-range device.

The TENAA listing of the phone is yet to be populated with its full specs. The minimum details of the smartphone that have appeared on the database of the Chinese telecom regulatory body have revealed that it houses a 6.3-inch display and a 4,900mAh minimum rated battery. The dimensions of the phone are 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm.

The images of the phone that surfaced on TENAA revealed that it has a waterdrop notch screen and an iPhone X like dual camera setup on its back. The right edge of the device features a volume rocker and a power key. With the February month coming to an end, there is a possibility that the Huawei MED-AL00 may break cover in March.