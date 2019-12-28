Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus 5G (SM-G988) Phone Receives Certification from Bluetooth SIG Body

With less than two months to go before the official launch of Samsung’s S11 series, the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus smartphone has bagged certification from the Bluetooth SIG website.

The certification doesn’t reveal or confirm the official moniker of the phone but it’s pretty well known that the model number belongs to the 5G Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone.

There are three variants of Galaxy S11+ namely SM-G988B, SM-G988B_DS and SM-G988BR_DS. The certification confirms that the phone will support Bluetooth v5.0. No other details have been found.

We already know a considerable amount of details about the Galaxy S11 series phones, thanks to the several certification listings and approvals the phones have received in the last few months. Not to forget, the leaked specs, rumors, case renders and 360-degree CAD renders of the phone, which have revealed pretty much everything there is, about the upcoming S11 series of phones.

There is also a rumor since last week that Samsung might scrap the name Galaxy S11 for its upcoming phones and name them Galaxy S20, S20e and S20+ respectively. This could just be a rumor due to the fact that the phones are being released in the year 2020.

What could still be in wraps are a few advanced software features that Samsung has planned to release along with the phones. A few photo and videography related terms were found in trademark databases and these could potentially be some of the features that will be packed in the Galaxy S11 phones.

The release date of Samsung Galaxy S11 phones is expected to be 18 February 2020. Though Samsung has not officially confirmed this yet, it falls in line with the previous Galaxy phones’ release dates so we can expect the official release in February 2020 and sales to start from March 2020.