Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Become Available For PS4 and Nintendo Switch Users

Those who owned PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and were waiting to play Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare can finally heave a sigh of relief as both these games are accessible on these consoles!

For the first time ever, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, two iconic titles, are available to be played on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Players, who owned these consoles, were waiting with bated breath to try out these games. Their wait is finally over as both these games are available on these platforms. These games now also feature backward compatibility for PlayStation 5.

In the digital space, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are offered as a combined package at a price of $49.99. Players can get these games by visiting the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop. These two games will be released in physical format on October 13.

The recently carried out conversions of the games were designed keeping the specifications of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in mind. Both the games have a framerate of 30 FPS and are visually represented at a resolution of 1080p on the Nintendo Switch. On PlayStation 4, players can enjoy the game at 4K. Through backward compatibility, players can experience the game in full 4K on PlayStation 5.

Apart from playing Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, players would also enjoy the bonus content that comes with them. The Game of the Year Edition brings in several classic elements like the Explosive Rifle, Golden Guns, Savvy Merchant and Tomahawk. Many players would also appreciate the inclusion of the Expert Hunter outfits.

While playing Red Dead Redemption, players will also have the opportunity to explore the Hardcore mode. Those who own the PlayStation 4 will get to experience the Trophy support. While playing these games on Nintendo Switch, players can unlock several in-game achievements as well. Multiple language support options, too, have been provided with these games. While trying out these games, players can expect to get support and instructions in languages like Chinese, Latin American Spanish, Korean, Brazilian Portugese, Russian and Polish, among others.