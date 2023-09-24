Call of Duty Season 6 Art Suggests The Possibility of Comic Collaboration

In Call of Duty Season 6, there is a good possibility of a popular comic book character making an appearance!

Call of Duty fans are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s sixth season. While they have been receiving a lot of interesting updates about the much-awaited game, a fresh piece of information would get them further excited about it. The game will have a crossover with Spawn, a very popular comic anti-hero. The game is in its fifth season at the moment. This season was quite special for fans as it introduced Nicki Minaj, Lara Croft, 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg as playable operators.

Whenever a new season of Call of Duty is about to arrive, fans instantly start looking forward to a crossover happening. Apart from prominent celebrities, there have been crossovers with several properties as well. This particular trend started with Black Ops Cold War, which came out in 2020 and featured a bunch of loved action heroes from the ‘80s like John McClane, Rambo and Judge Dredd.

Many games in the Call of Duty franchise have had interesting collaborations. Call of Duty: Vanguard, for instance, had major collaborations with Terminator and Godzilla. Modern Warfare 2 took crossovers even more seriously by bringing in characters like Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider and multiple characters from The Boys.

The sixth season of Modern Warfare 2 is all set to arrive soon and fans can look forward to another interesting crossover. CharlieIntel took to Twitter to draw people’s attention to a leaked piece of Call of Duty Season 6 art that would be a part of the sixth season of the game. This particular piece of art has Spawn, the popular anti-hero from Image Comics. In the recent past, Spawn has made an appearance as a DLC character in Mortal Combat 11.

The sixth season of Modern Warfare 2 is quite special as it would be the final season of the game. After this, Call of Duty fans would be looking forward to Modern Warfare 3 which releases in November.