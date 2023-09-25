Information About The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion and Fallout 3 Remasters Leak

The leaked documents also give one an idea about many of the other plans Bethesda had!

The ongoing court case between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission or FTC seems to have confirmed that there have been plans to provide gamers with remastered versions of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3.

This particular lawsuit is a result of the company proposing the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, which happens to be the parent company of Bethesda Game Studios. The commission was making an attempt to ensure the purchase of the company did not go through. This lawsuit has led to many documents coming out in the open. Some of the documents have offered a glimpse into the proposed release schedule of Bethesda. This release schedule states that Bethesda has been planning to remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3, two of its most popular gaming properties.

Prior to the merger, the documents state, there were plans to release the remastered version of Oblivion in 2022. The remastered version of Fallout 3, on the other hand, was supposed to have a 2024 release. The document also states that many of the unreleased franchise entries by the company such as the Elder Scrolls VI and DOOM: Year Zero were being readied for a 2024 release.

Since many of the planned releases by Bethesda were yet to be launched, the acquisition definitely affected the kind of plans the studio had for the near future. Some of the proposed titles, however, are still being developed under Microsoft. This includes Indiana Jones which already has been revealed.

This leak, among other things, has also confirmed that there had been plans to come up with a mid-generation upgrade for the Xbox Series X. The company was also channelizing its energies towards putting together an updated Series S that would boast of high-end hardware and a new controller model in the form of ‘Sebile’. A new IP like the Project Platinum and a yet-to-be-titled licensed property was also in the works.

The documents also offer an idea about what one could expect from the releases that have been planned by the company for the future. It also sheds some light on the kind of profits the company intends to make from these titles. Microsoft, on the other hand, has remained mum on the kind of plans that are there for the remastered versions of Fallout 3 and Oblivion.