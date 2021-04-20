Lenovo K13 Pro (XT2129-3) and Lenovo K13 Note (XT2127-3) Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification

Lenovo K13 Pro and K13 Note bearing model numbers XT2129-3 and XT2127-3 respectively have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification.

Lenovo is reportedly gearing up to launch its K13 series as a successor to the Lenovo K12 which was launched back in December. Until today, Lenovo K13 was the only confirmed device to exist under the K13 series but now, we have spotted two more K13 series phones on Bluetooth SIG certification. So now, the upcoming K13 series consists of Lenovo K13, K13 Pro, and K13 Note.

The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that Lenovo K13 Pro has the model number XT2129-3 while Lenovo K13 Note appeared with model number XT2127-3. There is not much known about these smartphones but thanks to a Geekbench listing which reveals some key specs of the Lenovo XT2129-3. It revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset with Adreno 610 graphics.

The 4GB RAM variant of the device was tested on Geekbench which managed to score decent 306 points in the single-core test and 1,258 points in the multi-core test. The smartphone boots Android 11 out of the box, which is now common among new phones.

As of now, there is no information from the company regarding the launch of the K13 series, but grabbing multiple certifications hints that the launch could be right around the corner.

Lenovo K13 Series

A recent leak by 91Mobiles showed us how the Lenovo K13 will look like as well as some of its specifications. As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back and a traditional fingerprint scanner in the middle. The company’s branding and main speaker can be seen at the bottom. The right side of the phone has buttons for power on/off, volume control, and an extra for Google Assistant.

As for the specifications, Lenovo K13 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1,600 X 720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The dual-camera setup on the back consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is said to feature a USB Type-C port and boots Android 10 out of the box.