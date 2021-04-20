Vivo V21 5G (V2050) with Dimensity 800U chipset and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo V21 5G bearing model number V2050 has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch.

Vivo V21 5G with model number V2050 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the device has MT6853V codenamed chipset which is nothing but the MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U.

The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM, however, we may see more variants at the launch. In the benchmarking test, the device has managed to score 538 points in the single-core test and 1586 points in the multi-core test.

Vivo India through a Twitter post has confirmed the rear design of the V21 5G which looks identical to the V20 series. The company further revealed that the phone will feature a 44-megapixel front camera with OIS. So now it seems that the launch is right around the corner.

Get ready for the best Night Selfies ever with the new #vivoV21, the slimmest phone just for you.​#ComingSoon to #DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/bUvPI5s7Ep — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 19, 2021

A notable tipster has shared the full spec sheet of the V21 5G smartphone ahead of the launch which left nothing to be unknown except the pricing. So, according to him, the phone will come with a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 800nits peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

[ Exclusive ]#VivoV21 5G India

-6.44" 90hz E3 AMOLED display with 800nits HDR10+

-Dimensity 800U

-4000mAh with 33W fast charging

-8GB+3GB ram

-64MP(OIS)+8MP(UW)+2MP(Macro)

-44MP(OIS) front

-7.29mm thickness

-176gram

-Android 11

-Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue & Arctic White

-April 29 https://t.co/DtqFm5oc8s pic.twitter.com/l03DLHS5fC — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 20, 2021

The triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Vivo V21 5G will pack a 4,000mAh battery and supports 33W of fast charging. The device weighs 176 grams and has a thickness of 7.29mm making it one of the slimmest phones. It will be offered in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue & Arctic White colors. The tipster also reveals that V21 5G will launch on April 29. So, we are not more than a week away from the launch.

The Vivo V21 listing on the company’s Malaysian website reveals that the phone has an additional 3GB extended RAM (virtual RAM) that increases device performance and reduces app loading time. There is no word on pricing, but multiple reports suggest that the phone could be priced in India starting around Rs 25,000.