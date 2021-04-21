OPPO K9 (PEXM00) Full Specifications and Images Surface Through TENAA Appearance

OPPO has confirmed that the OPPO K9 will be debuting in China on May 6.

Well before the launch, the smartphone has already appeared at China’s TENAA certification site with full specifications and images.

An OPPO phone with model number PEXM00 was spotted at the TENAA certification site last month. At that time, the listing had only a few details on the specs of the phone. The TENAA listing is now populated with its entire specifications and images. The rear image of the phone is an exact match with the official poster of the Oppo K9. Hence, it appears that the OPPO PEXM00 will be releasing in the Chinese market as the OPPO K9.

Also Read: Lenovo K13 Pro (XT2129-3) and Lenovo K13 Note (XT2127-3) Bag Bluetooth SIG Certification

The OPPO PEXM00 measures 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. It offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OPPO K9 smartphone has a 2,100mAh dual-cell battery. According to OPPO, this K9 supports 65W rapid charging. The device is equipped with an unnamed 2.8GHz octa-core processor. However, its recent appearance at Geekbench revealed that it may arrive with Snapdragon 768G chipset.

Also Read: Vivo V2066 with Dimensity 800U and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

The phone comes loaded with Android 11 OS. It is expected to land in China in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions and storage choices like 128 GB and 256 GB. For photography, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and its rear camera module has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel snapper.

The specifications of the OPPO K9 including its dimensions are an exact match to the Find X3 Lite / Reno5 5G. The only noticeable difference is that the K9 offers a triple camera system, whereas the Find X3 Lite / Reno5 G has a quad-camera setup.