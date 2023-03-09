Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Confirms The Number of Upcoming DLC Characters

The launch of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass’ Wave 4 has given players an update about the new characters that will arrive in the game as a part of a DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans were waiting to get some information on the new DLC characters that will arrive in the game. While the arrival of new characters with the launch of the Wave 4 of the Booster Game Pass was a certainty, one didn’t have clarity about the number of characters. Last month, it was confirmed that Birdo will be one of the new characters in the game. After that, there has been a lot of speculation among fans about the other characters that will be introduced in the game.

The wait for new courses to be added to the game has been rather long. A while back, an official announcement was made about the Booster Course Pass and it was also confirmed that as many as 48 new courses across six different waves will be added to the game. One of the courses will revolve around Yoshi’s Island. Fans, quite naturally, are excited about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe featuring characters from Mario Kart games that have been released in the past. There will be a bunch of new characters to look forward to as well.

After the launch of the Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass, one has got further insight and information about the new characters owing to the character select screen that has been updated. One can see as many as five empty character slots in the game now. This serves as a confirmation of the fact that one will get to see at least five new characters in the game soon.

A character leak, pertaining to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that had come to the fore in the past, had indicated towards 14 characters being brought to the game in the form of DLC. The information we have received now contradicts the data we had received earlier.

[Mario Kart 8 Deluxe] Looks like we will be getting 5 more characters in future waves, judging by the empty slots on the character selection screen. pic.twitter.com/6utvfNCMM4 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 9, 2023

Fans of Mario Kart, apart from some digital creators, noticed the empty character slots and started speculating about the characters that could be added to the game soon. They even shared their predictions on social media. Some of the characters that fans wished to feature in the game were PeteyPiranha,Funky Kong, R.O.B. and Diddy Kong.