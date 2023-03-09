Call of Duty Mobile Might Shut Down In The Future

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft seem to have planned to phase out Call of Duty mobile.

A recently emerged leak suggests that Call of Duty: Mobile could be phased out and Activision Blizzard might channel its energies toward pushing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. While Activision hasn’t responded to this rumor, this particular development seems to be connected with the video game publisher getting acquired by Microsoft.

CoD Mobile was launched in the year 2019 in the form of a multiplayer shooter game for Android and iOS that was free to play. While Activision published the game, it was developed by TiMi Studio which happens to be a subsidiary company of Tencent.

It’s came loaded with zombies, battle royale and traditional multiplayer modes originally found in Call of Duty and was received very well by players. On Metacritic, the game garnered an average score of 81. It also received multiple awards, including the Mobile Game of the Year Award from the 16th British Academy Awards and the Best Mobile Game Award from the 2019 Game Awards. By registering more than 500 million downloads and generating revenue that exceeded $1.5 billion, the game turned out to be a major commercial success.

If the reports turn out to be accurate, players would not get the opportunity to play Call of Duty: Mobile for a very long time. Charlie Intel, a prominent gaming news website, shared a portion of a document that gives one an idea about the carve-outs in the divestment perimeter of Activision. The information in this document pertains to the negotiations that have taken place between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft so far.

Though some of the text material has been cut out, we get to know that there are some plans to phase out CoD Mobile after ensuring a full-fledged launch for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile later this year. From what one knows so far, the game will be phased out in all countries except China.

While Activision has not offered any clarification on this, it is being said that the company decided to draw the curtains on Call of Duty: Mobile as the ownership of the game lies with TiMi Studios. Once the game is phased and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is launched, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft will not be required to share ownership or profits with Vincent and TiMi.