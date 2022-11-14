Marvel’s SpiderMan 2: Fans Wish For Web Attacks To Be Included

There is a lot of hype and anticipation around Marvel’s SpiderMan 2 which is scheduled to release soon.

One of the elements fans wish for the much-anticipated game to feature is web attacks that one witnessed in Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, a game that was launched way back in 2010. In this particular game, one saw different versions of the web-slinger carrying out a variety of attacks. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is touted to be the first game to showcase the character in its multiple versions.

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions is often cited as one of the best-designed games to feature Spider-Man. The game featured multiple versions of Spider-Man arriving from different dimensions. These Spider-Mans had to ensure that a particular amulet doesn’t fall into the hands of a ruthless villain. Many fans have often stated that this game served as the inspiration for Spider-Man: Spider-Verse event comic which, interestingly, inspired Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, a film that was released in the year 2018.

The web slinger had different versions and each of the versions had its unique abilities. While one version could launch multiple web attacks, another version had symbiote-based abilities. MattMysterious9, a Reddit user, expressed their wish to see some of the over-the-top abilities or features of the character in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The post got a very good response and a large number of fans seem to agree with the Redditor.

As soon as Marvel’s Spider-Man released in the year 2018, it was lapped up by gamers. Till date, the game has sold more than 33 million copies across the world. While Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a follow-up to the game, the full-fledged sequel titled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed towards the end of 2021. The upcoming game is slated to feature Venom and is expected to introduce some elements that one had not witnessed in the earlier games.

As far as Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions is concerned, it will get a sequel in the form of Spider-Man: Edge of Time. All eyes are now on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Fans are eager to see whether it manages to bring any novelty to the franchise or not.