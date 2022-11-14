Vivo X90 (V2241A) with Dimensity 9200 Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo X90 with model number V2241A has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The same device was certified by the 3C authority of China recently. The X90 is scheduled to launch with the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro+ on November 22 in China. The Geekbench listing, as usual, has revealed the key specifications of the Vivo X90.

Vivo V2241A Geekbench listing

The Geekbench listing of the Vivo V2241A shows that it is powered by the MediaTek MT6985 octa-core chipset. It comprises a single CPU core working at 3.05GHz, three CPU cores ticking at 2.85GHz, and four CPU cores clocked at 1.80GHz. These clues indicate that the Vivo X90 has the all-new Dimensity 9200 chipset onboard.

The Vivo X90’s Geekbench appearance further shows that it has 12GB of RAM. The device runs on Android 13 OS, which will likely be overlaid with the OriginOS 3. In the single-core test of Geekbench 5, the device scored 1353 points. In the multi-core test, it recorded 4055 points.

Vivo X90 Specifications

The Vivo X90 rumors have claimed that it will feature a flat OLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The handset is expected to arrive in multiple variants such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It will be made available in three colors: black, blue, and red.

The X90 Pro is also expected to arrive with Dimensity 9200 chipset onboard. On the other hand, the X90 Pro+ will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Vivo will also launch the Vivo TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro alongside the X90 series on November 22 in China.